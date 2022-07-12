Financing Climate Change highlights: engagement and collaboration key to sustainable investing

Panellists at FinanceAsia’s Financing Climate Change (FCC) conference provided insights on building green portfolios as well as on the trends they see shaping sustainable finance.
July 12, 2022

As markets continue to apply a sustainability lens to financing, investors are increasingly aware of the importance of incorporating ESG into their investment strategies. But building a successful green portfolio is more than just about allocation, experts at the FCC said.

“We often talk about ESG in terms of research and portfolio construction, but actually, once we hold these assets, we have a really important part to play in terms of ensuring that they are delivering on the commitments and objectives they’ve set themselves in the ESG space, holding them to account and driving change,” said Claire Herbert, ESG manager at Schroders.

Yet monitoring and engagement can...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222