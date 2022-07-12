Crédit Agricole bolsters debt teams in Asia

The corporate and investment banking arm of France-headquartered banking group Crédit Agricole, CA-CIB, has announced the appointments of Javier Carballo and Tim Fang as head of Debt Origination Advisory for Southeast Asia, and head of Debt Capital Markets DCM for Greater China, respectively. The appointments are effective as of July 5.

Debt Origination and Advisory is a joint venture between the bank’s DCM and Corporate Leveraged finance franchises in Asia Pacific, consolidating its bond and loan capabilities.

Based in Singapore, Carballo will be responsible for reinforcing product offerings and client coverage to further enhance CA-CIB’s Southeast Asian bond and loan platform.

Meanwhile,...