Ashurst boosts Greater China corporate practice with Shanghai partner hire

Yan Yuan, a former counsel at Clifford Chance, has joined Ashurst in Shanghai as a corporate M&A and private equity partner.
June 14, 2022

Ashurst announced last week the recruitment of Yan Yuan as a corporate MA and private equity partner in Shanghai, in a move to expand the firm’s regional practice.

Prior to his new role, Yuan spent close to 15 years at Clifford Chance, starting at the firm’s practice in New York, where he advised on cross-border transactions between US and China from 2007 to 2013. He then relocated to Clifford Chance China, where he expanded his focus to encompass complex transactions extending beyond the US and China.

During his stint at Clifford Chance, Yuan advised on several landmark deals, including Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motor’s proposed...

