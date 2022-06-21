Clifford Chance appoints Funds and Investment Management partner in Hong Kong

Clifford Chance has announced the appointment of Liyong Xing as partner within its Global Funds and Investment Management team, effective June 13.

In her new role, Xing will be responsible for growing Clifford Chance’s client offering throughout the Asia Pacific region, whilst focussing on advising primary fundraises and secondary transactions in the technology and healthcare sectors.

Speaking to FinanceAsia, Andrew Crook, head of Corporate Practice in APAC, commented on the increase in demand for exposure to private equity from institutional investors, driven by the current geopolitical and economic environment.

He added that the fundraising space remains robust despite public market volatility....