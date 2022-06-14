Standard Chartered appoints global head of Sales, Financing & Securities Services

Simon Kellaway will take on an expanded role to enhance further the bank’s client engagement strategy.
Simon Kellaway
Simon Kellaway
June 14, 2022

Standard Chartered has appointed Simon Kellaway as global head of Sales, Financing Securities Services FSS effective from June 13, according to a media release. The appointment sees Kellaway supersede former head Luke Brereton, who left the bank last year, a spokesperson for the bank told FinanceAsia.

Based in Hong Kong, Kellaway will report to Margaret Hatwood-Jones, global head of FSS and Sharad Desai, global head of Financial Institution Client Coverage and global head of Financial Markets Sales Structuring.

Kellaway joined the bank in 2019 as regional head, Greater China Northeast Asia for FSS. He has since been responsible for business development, relationship...

