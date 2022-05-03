Standard Chartered becomes latest bank to enter metaverse

The bank has acquired a plot of virtual land in Animoca Brands-owned metaverse, The Sandbox, providing it with a new way to engage with potential and existing clients.
May 03, 2022

One month after HSBC acquired a plot of virtual land in The Sandbox, UK-headquartered Standard Chartered bank announced its first purchase in the same metaverse.

Standard Chartered is part of a cohort of new entrants to the virtual realm, joining the likes of leisure resort, Ocean Park hotel operator, Regal Hotels Group and luxury media outlet, Tatler Asia. The new group will form a virtual community in The Sandbox’s Hong Kong-themed Mega City virtual district.

The initiative was led by Standard Chartered’s venture capital arm, SC Ventures.

On the bank’s plans to further foray into the metaverse, Alex Manson, head of SC Ventures,...

