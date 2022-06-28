ANZ appoints head of Capital Markets in Asia

Australian multinational banking group, ANZ, has announced the official appointment of Kang Jae Kim as head of Capital Markets, Asia, effective June 21.

Kim has served in the role on an interim basis since January, following the promotion of Sydney-based Jimmy Choi to global head of Capital Markets, an ANZ spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia.

Kim is based in Hong Kong and will continue to be responsible for ANZ’s debt capital market and debt syndicate businesses across Asia and the Middle East. He reports directly to Choi.

The spokesperson told FA that there is currently no update regarding a replacement for...