UOB issues first Euro dual-tranche Asia covered bond

European demand for Singaporean credit remains strong.
September 01, 2026

Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) has returned to the Euro bond market and secured the first Euro dual-tranche covered bond from an Asian issuer.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].