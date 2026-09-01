European demand for Singaporean credit remains strong.
September 01, 2026
Korea Development Bank's second three-year deal is priced with a coupon rate of 4.2%, in line with initial guidance. UOB, meanwhile, is poised to follow DBS with a covered bond.
November 23, 2015
Korea's biggest bank attracts strong demand for a $1 billion five-year covered bond issue, and avoids the constraints and stigma attached to government guarantees.
May 07, 2009
The Ñ30 billion deal is due to price on July 8, offering an old-fashioned but secure product.
June 12, 2008
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