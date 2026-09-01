covered bond

KDB back for more dim sum with $203m bond

Korea Development Bank's second three-year deal is priced with a coupon rate of 4.2%, in line with initial guidance. UOB, meanwhile, is poised to follow DBS with a covered bond.
November 23, 2015

Kookmin issues Asia's first covered bond

Korea's biggest bank attracts strong demand for a $1 billion five-year covered bond issue, and avoids the constraints and stigma attached to government guarantees.
May 07, 2009