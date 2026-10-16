Societe Generale appoints Apac head of financial sponsors coverage

Hong Kong-based Lindsay Chu was previously CEO at DBS Asia Capital.
October 16, 2026

French banking giant Societe Generale has appointed Lindsay Chu as head of financial sponsors coverage for Asia Pacific (Apac).

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