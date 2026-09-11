Societe Generale hires head of Japan DCM

The former Morgan Stanley executive has started the role in Tokyo.
September 11, 2026

French banking giant Societe Generale has appointed Jun Ito as head of debt capital markets (DCM) for Japan.  

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