debt capital markets

Citi hires two Apac DCM directors

Anthony Yap will head up leveraged finance for Australia and New Zealand, while Maria Chua is joining the Southeast Asia team.
June 22, 2026

A new era for DCM?

As international debt capital markets continue to grapple with myriad risks, experts assess the outlook for Asian dealmakers. They make a case for the issuers, sectors and markets that stand to benefit from emerging opportunities over months ahead.
August 01, 2023