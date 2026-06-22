Capital is flowing back into Asian debt markets, but investors are becoming increasingly selective. Fitch Ratings says stronger sovereigns and their banks and corporates continue to access funding, while rising oil prices, currency pressures and external vulnerabilities are sharpening the differentiation with weaker credits.
As international debt capital markets continue to grapple with myriad risks, experts assess the outlook for Asian dealmakers. They make a case for the issuers, sectors and markets that stand to benefit from emerging opportunities over months ahead.