debt capital markets

Ex-RBS veteran Wade joins Natixis

John Wade has been appointed as Natixis’ head of syndicate and medium-term notes for Asia-Pacific as the bank looks to boost market share in the region’s debt space.
July 30, 2014

HSBC beefs up Asia DCM team

The bank appoints Maneesh Malhotra as Asia-Pacific managing director of commercial banking debt origination; and Chetan Joshi as India’s head of debt capital markets.
March 25, 2014