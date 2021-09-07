The bank’s Hong Kong branch issues $500 million on the RegS market.
September 07, 2021
John Wade has been appointed as Natixis’ head of syndicate and medium-term notes for Asia-Pacific as the bank looks to boost market share in the region’s debt space.
July 30, 2014
The bank appoints Maneesh Malhotra as Asia-Pacific managing director of commercial banking debt origination; and Chetan Joshi as India’s head of debt capital markets.
March 25, 2014
The region’s debt capital markets could be vulnerable to contagion effects due to shift in global risk sentiment, says the Asian Development Bank.
March 24, 2014
RBS Asia debt head Augusto King is understood to be moving to another bank in a debt capital markets role.
March 11, 2013
Anthony Arnaudy, Standard Chartered's head of debt capital markets for Northeast Asia, is leaving the bank this week.
March 07, 2013
Djamal Attamimi and Clayton Carol take on senior roles in the wake of Mark Leahy’s departure from the bank, while investment banker Shaun Treacy heads to UBS.
September 25, 2012
The Japanese bank has come to a “mutual” agreement with Leahy, a senior debt capital markets banker.
September 23, 2012
Herman Van den Wall Bake, who heads global risk syndicate for Asia, lands the top job as Deutsche's head of fixed income capital markets Asia.
June 12, 2012
Jimmy Choi joins ANZ as head of DCM Asia, along with five ex-Merrill bankers; while at least three ANZ debt bankers are confirmed to have left last week.
June 11, 2012
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)