Societe Generale appoints Japan head of global markets

Tomoyuki Sasai is stepping up to replace Marc Saffon, who becomes Japan country head at the French bank.
Tomoyuki Sasai
Tomoyuki Sasai
August 31, 2026

Societe Generale has appointed Tomoyuki Sasai as head of global markets, Japan, effective September 1.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].