financial sponsors

Blackstone moves Chae to Asia

In his new Hong Kong-based position, Michael Chae will oversee Blackstone's relationships with investors in the region.
December 19, 2010

Agnew departs Credit Suisse

The head of financial sponsor coverage for Asia resigns and will not be replaced; Credit Suisse appoints two directors to run the business, reporting to Joe Gallagher.
February 16, 2009