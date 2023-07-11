Poddar has relocated from New York to Singapore to oversee the investment bank’s coverage of financial sponsor clients.
July 11, 2023
The deal is backed by a reverse inquiry and sells to a small number of investors at a tight 4.1% discount.
August 28, 2012
The tightly priced transaction is well received and is expected to encourage other financial sponsors to take profits as the Indian stock market recovers.
February 01, 2012
Andrew Richards jumps ship from Morgan Stanley in Europe to Barclays Capital in Asia.
November 07, 2011
KKR invests $159 million for a 10% stake in Masan Consumer, in Vietnam’s largest private equity transaction to date.
April 13, 2011
Victor Yuan joins Chris Laskowski in Citi's financial sponsors coverage effort, with specific responsibility for Greater China.
March 14, 2011
In his new Hong Kong-based position, Michael Chae will oversee Blackstone's relationships with investors in the region.
December 19, 2010
The head of financial sponsor coverage for Asia resigns and will not be replaced; Credit Suisse appoints two directors to run the business, reporting to Joe Gallagher.
February 16, 2009
The Swiss bank transfers its co-head of European financial sponsors to Hong Kong to run the same business in the Asia-Pacific.
May 25, 2008
The $840 million deal marks Permira's first direct investment in non-Japan Asia, but more are likely to follow as the firm plans to open an office in Hong Kong.
October 11, 2007
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)