financial sponsors

Blackstone moves Chae to Asia

In his new Hong Kong-based position, Michael Chae will oversee Blackstone's relationships with investors in the region.
December 19, 2010

Agnew departs Credit Suisse

The head of financial sponsor coverage for Asia resigns and will not be replaced; Credit Suisse appoints two directors to run the business, reporting to Joe Gallagher.
February 16, 2009

Private equity firm buys 20% stake in Galaxy

The $840 million deal marks Permira's first direct investment in non-Japan Asia, but more are likely to follow as the firm plans to open an office in Hong Kong.
October 11, 2007