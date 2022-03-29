Exclusive interview with Deutsche leadership: Stefanie Holtze-Jen

One month ago, FinanceAsia reported on the appointment of Stefanie Holtze-Jen as new chief investment officer for Asia Pacific at Deutsche International Private Bank

Moving through a career in financial services that started out in 1995, Holtze-Jen has traversed a path that has seen her build skill across the breadth of investment banking, from FX trading and sales to fixed income and commodities, before going on to land her former leadership role driving global currency strategy at DWS, as global chief strategist and portfolio manager

Holding a number of senior posts globally; at Commerzbank AG and Royal...