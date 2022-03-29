Exclusive interview with Deutsche leadership: Stefanie Holtze-Jen

With FA's female focus in the International Women’s month of March, Holtze-Jen shares her thoughts on gender parity in Asia, how she is adapting to her new senior leadership role in the context of a geopolitical crisis, and the trends set to shape the months ahead.
March 29, 2022

One month ago, FinanceAsia reported on the appointment of Stefanie Holtze-Jen as new chief investment officer for Asia Pacific at Deutsche International Private Bank

Moving through a career in financial services that started out in 1995, Holtze-Jen has traversed a path that has seen her build skill across the breadth of investment banking, from FX trading and sales to fixed income and commodities, before going on to land her former leadership role driving global currency strategy at DWS, as global chief strategist and portfolio manager

Holding a number of senior posts globally; at Commerzbank AG and Royal...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222