Deutsche appoints new CIO for Asia Pacific

Deutsche International Private Bank has announced in a media note the appointment of Stefanie Holtze-Jen as new chief investment officer for Asia Pacific.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed with FinanceAsia that Holtze-Jen commenced her new role in Singapore earlier this month, but was unable to elaborate any further on the news.

Bringing 22 years of international banking and asset management experience to her new role, Holtze-Jen will be responsible for the development of the Asian presence at the private bank.

She reports to global CIO Christian Nolting, and Rajesh Mahadevan, who leads Capital Markets and Investment Solutions for Asia Pacific.

