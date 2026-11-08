DBS to change chairman in 2027

Board member Anthony Lim will replace the retiring Peter Seah in the new year.
November 08, 2026

Peter Seah, chairman of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank, is set to retire on December 31, 2026, and will be replaced by DBS board member Anthony Lim, who will start as chairman on January 1, 2027, according to a company announcement. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Related Articles