DBS to change chairman in 2027

Citi names Lee Lung-Nien as Singapore country officer, banking head
The Singaporean Citi veteran has over three decades of experience at the US bank and replaces Tibor Pandi.
September 15, 2025
Peter Seah, chairman of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank, is set to retire on December 31, 2026, and will be replaced by DBS board member Anthony Lim, who will start as chairman on January 1, 2027, according to a company announcement.
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