Hogan Lovells boosts DCM team in Singapore with Linklaters hire

Phill Hall has worked across Apac on a range of international capital markets transactions, including debt issues, covered bonds and Islamic finance, including in India and Australasia.
April 15, 2025

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has appointed Phill Hall as a corporate & finance partner in its capital markets practice area.

