DBS rejects $1bn lawsuit related to 1MDB

A damages claim for S$1.298 billion ($1.02 billion) has been filed against DBS Bank (DBS) in relation to the scandal at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development (1MDB).
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A damages claim for S$1.298 billion ($1.02 billion) has been filed against DBS Bank (DBS) in relation to the scandal at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development (1MDB).
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