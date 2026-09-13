DBS rejects $1bn lawsuit related to 1MDB

The claim is filed from several entities and their liquidators in relation to the scandal hit Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.
September 13, 2026

A damages claim for S$1.298 billion ($1.02 billion) has been filed against DBS Bank (DBS) in relation to the scandal at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development (1MDB). 

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