DBS Hong Kong to change CEO in 2027

After a 16-year career with DBS, Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and chief executive officer (CEO) of DBS Hong Kong, is retiring from executive duties on March 1, 2027.
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After a 16-year career with DBS, Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and chief executive officer (CEO) of DBS Hong Kong, is retiring from executive duties on March 1, 2027.
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