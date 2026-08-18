DBS Hong Kong to change CEO in 2027

Sebastian Paredes will retire in March and be replaced by DBS Taiwan CEO Ng Sier Han.
August 18, 2026

After a 16-year career with DBS, Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and chief executive officer (CEO) of DBS Hong Kong, is retiring from executive duties on March 1, 2027.

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