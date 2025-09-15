Citi names Lee Lung-Nien as Singapore country officer, banking head

The Singaporean Citi veteran has over three decades of experience at the US bank and replaces Tibor Pandi.
September 15, 2025

Citi has appointed Lee Lung-Nien as the bank’s Singapore country officer and banking head.

