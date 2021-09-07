China Development Bank (HK) debuts first international green bond

The bank’s Hong Kong branch issues $500 million on the RegS market.
September 07, 2021

Last Thursday September 02, the Hong Kong branch of the China Development Bank CDBHK successfully issued a US$ 500 million green bond on the RegS market.

The green bond marked the first of its kind for the bank and constituted the first international green bond issuance by a Chinese policy bank in 2021.

The bond, which was oversubscribed by 8.6 times, has a tenor of 3 years, an issuance yield of 0.64% and is priced at 23 bps over US Treasuries.

A spokesperson for China Development Bank told FinanceAsia that nearly two thirds of the investor base came from Asia...

