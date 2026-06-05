green bond

MTR prices €3bn green bond

The oversubscribed Euro offering is in three tranches of 8, 12 and 20 years, and follows green bond issuances in Hong Kong and Australia in H1 2026.
June 05, 2026

Hong Kong government issues HK$10bn digital green bond

Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan described the government's issuance of a third digital green bond as "reflecting the market support for tokenised products". The many times oversubscribed issuance had a large range of global investors.
November 11, 2025

Equinix issues S$500m green bond in Singapore debut

The money raised from the 3.5% notes, due in 2030, will go towards the data infrastructure firm's green projects such as energy efficiency at its data centres across Apac; DBS, Standard Chartered, HSBC and OCBC helped secure the bond.
March 25, 2025

China invests in green, transition finance systems and frameworks

The regional leader in green bonds will keep looking at labelling and internationally aligned standards, such as the common ground taxonomy with the EU, experts discussed at ICMA's inaugural summit. Meanwhile transition finance taxonomies are being rolled out in Chinese provinces.
March 26, 2024