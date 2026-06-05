Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan described the government's issuance of a third digital green bond as "reflecting the market support for tokenised products". The many times oversubscribed issuance had a large range of global investors.
The money raised from the 3.5% notes, due in 2030, will go towards the data infrastructure firm's green projects such as energy efficiency at its data centres across Apac; DBS, Standard Chartered, HSBC and OCBC helped secure the bond.
Investors from Asia and Europe were on the oversubscribed deal, which was managed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank, NAB, UBS and Westpac. Proceeds will be used for projects such as hydrogen hubs.
The regional leader in green bonds will keep looking at labelling and internationally aligned standards, such as the common ground taxonomy with the EU, experts discussed at ICMA's inaugural summit. Meanwhile transition finance taxonomies are being rolled out in Chinese provinces.