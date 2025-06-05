Hong Kong's $3.4bn multicurrency green, infrastructure bonds see strong global demand

The bonds' five tranches raised HK$27bn, with the 30-year HKD infra bond being the longest tenor of a HKD-denominated government bond; the issuances are set to extend the HKD benchmark yield curve.
June 05, 2025

Hong Kong’s government has issued its latest multicurrency institutional green bonds and infrastructure bonds, raising a total of around HK$27 billion ($3.4 billion).

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media