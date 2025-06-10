Thailand's CKPower secures Thb5bn green bond

The proceeds from institutional investors will be primarily used to support the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project in Laos.
June 10, 2025

Thailand's CK Power Public Company (CKPower) has made a successful Thb5 billion green bond issuance ($150 million), supported by institutional investors.

