Bangladesh attempts to spur growth

The country is taking measures through trade, finance and monetary policy to spur growth amid numerous challenges.
August 14, 2026

Bangladesh has been taking a range of measures to help boost economic growth as the country struggles to meet mounting challenges. 

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