As Cebu Pacific cements its leadership in the Philippine domestic and international aviation market, president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao explains how greater capacity from recent expansion in its fleet and network will drive better margins and long-term financial growth.
Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
China is planning to introduce a slew of policies to achieve more distribution of wealth. This will potentially lead to regulatory uncertainty in the near term, while the longer-term results will largely depend on how effective the new policies are implemented.