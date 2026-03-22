growth

VIDEO: UOB banks on Asean growth story

Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
UOB

IMF cuts global growth forecast

Weak emerging markets are leading a slowdown in the global economy, though the fund sees some signs of progress and optimism.
July 09, 2013