Moody's Ratings

Vietnam’s domestic corporate bond market has significant potential and its development is set to receive a boost with the launch of VIS Rating, a partnership by Moody's with several leading local financial institutions.
The outlook for Asia Pacific sovereigns in 2022 is stable as growth recovers and debt flattens; rebuilding of buffers will determine the pace of credit recovery, according to Anushka Shah, vice president-senior analyst, Sovereign Risk Group, Moody’s Investors Service.
China is planning to introduce a slew of policies to achieve more distribution of wealth. This will potentially lead to regulatory uncertainty in the near term, while the longer-term results will largely depend on how effective the new policies are implemented.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many governments globally are looking at infrastructure investment as a key driver of economic growth in coming years. While China’s economy has recovered relatively well compared to other nations, the government is once again looking at infrastructure investment as a pillar for economic growth.
Despite tighter regulations and liquidity, China’s non-bank financial institutions are back on an upward trajectory bolstered by opportunities to be found in the new economy, according to experts on a recent roundtable in Hong Kong, hosted by Moody’s Investors Service and FinanceAsia.
China’s property development sector has set the dial to stability in the coming year but Moody’s believes tight regulatory controls on home buyers, restrictions on credit and weakening sentiment will all affect developers’ financial profiles.