Sharar Nayel

Problems are continuing to mount up in Bangladesh’s economy, including high inflation, as the country attempts to bounce back from years of crisis to secure the next tranche of a IMF loan.
March 04, 2025
Six banks have been placed under central bank control, with up to $50bn of non-performing loans under scrutiny after looting scandal.
January 21, 2025
Illicit financial outflows hit $16bn annually while the local stock exchange and the environment was neglected, according to a white paper published by the interim government.
December 17, 2024
Dhaka is hoping to find its feet in 2025 after a dramatic year in which the power elite exited the country, leaving the economy flailing.
November 05, 2024
The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and others, are providing support packages worth billions of dollars, to help with financial sector reforms.
October 08, 2024
