Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 4

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here.
The winners for India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia can be viewed here.
The winners for Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka can be viewed here.
In Part 4 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
***
TAIWAN
Domestic
Best Bank: CTBC Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: E.SUN Bank
Best Investment Bank: KGI Securities
Best ECM House: KGI Securities
Best DCM House: KGI Securities
Best Broker: Yuanta Securities
Best Private Bank: CTBC Bank
International
Best International Bank: Citi
Best International Investment Bank: Citi
***
THAILAND
Domestic
Best Bank: KBank
Best Sustainable Bank: KBank
Best Investment Bank: The Siam Commercial Bank
Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities
Best DCM House: Bangkok Bank
Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Best Private Bank: KBank
Best Law Firm: Weerawong Chinnavat & Partners
International
Best International Bank: HSBC
Best International Investment Bank: UBS
***
VIETNAM
Domestic
Best Bank: Techcombank
Best Investment Bank: HSC
Best ECM House: Viet Capital Securities
Best DCM House: Techcom Securities
Best Broker: SSI Securities
International
Best International Bank: HSBC
Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
