Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 4

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here

The winners for India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia can be viewed here

The winners for Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka can be viewed here

In Part 4 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

***

TAIWAN

Domestic

Best Bank: CTBC Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: E.SUN Bank

Best Investment Bank: KGI Securities

Best ECM House: KGI Securities

Best DCM House: KGI Securities

Best Broker: Yuanta Securities

Best Private Bank: CTBC Bank

International

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Citi

***

THAILAND

Domestic

Best Bank: KBank

Best Sustainable Bank: KBank

Best Investment Bank: The Siam Commercial Bank

Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities

Best DCM House: Bangkok Bank

Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Best Private Bank: KBank

Best Law Firm: Weerawong Chinnavat & Partners

International

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: UBS

***

VIETNAM

Domestic

Best Bank: Techcombank

Best Investment Bank: HSC

Best ECM House: Viet Capital Securities

Best DCM House: Techcom Securities

Best Broker: SSI Securities

International

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse