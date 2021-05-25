Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 1

It's been a quarter of a century since FinanceAsia was established. In the years since then, there have been a number of seismic shifts in Asia's financial markets that have been reflected in our Country Awards for the best banks, brokers and law firms across the region.

FinanceAsia's early years were dominated by tycoon-driven excesses and currency mismatches, setting the stage for the Asian Financial Crisis. This prompted root-and-branch reform of the banking industry right across the region, providing the foundations for the exponential growth we've witnessed over the past two decades.

In recent years, new financing models and home-grown regional players have started to become the order of the day. The region's wealth generation is giving these national champions the financial firepower to compete against and, in some instances, start to overshadow long-established international players.

Over the past year, two other new trends have started to make themselves felt in these awards as well.

Firstly, environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have become an essential topic of conversation. During the awards pitching process, it was impressive and inspiring to hear what banks are doing to improve their own carbon footprint and help companies transition to cleaner forms of energy, better governance and societal well-being.

Secondly, Covid-19 has accelerated the entry of retail investors into many of the region's equity markets, facilitated by advancing digitalisation. 'Mom and pop' investors have been the saviour of many of the region's brokers during the past year.

For the second year running, FinanceAsia's Country Awards have taken place against the backdrop of a raging pandemic. Asia's banking industry has performed remarkably well, supporting clients in tandem with government schemes and taking a conservative stance on provisioning.

Some of this year's winners have had a record year and there has been a roster of sizeable and significant equity, debt and M&A deals. We would like to congratulate all the winners and to extend a special thanks to the editorial advisory board who helped us to pick them. They are:

Glenn Kim - Principal Investable Oceans; chair Financial Services Capital; advisory board Fluency; former senior advisor to Deutschland Finanzagentur, Iceland Ministry of Finance, Greece Ministry of Finance, plus head of public sector and emerging markets EMEA and Asia and Japan DCM Lehman Brothers.

Terry Mahony - deputy chairman VinaCapital; former CIO emerging markets equities TCW and Indochina Capital, plus launch CIO of HSBC's GEM fund.

David Morton - advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairman Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC.

Sangeeta Venkatesan - chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura.

Susan Yuen - non-executive director Alliance Bank Malaysia; former regional CEO NBAD and CEO ANZ Hong Kong, plus head of corporate and institutional banking HSBC Malaysia and head of multinationals banking Maybank.

Sadly, the pandemic means there will not be an awards dinner again this year. However, plaques will still be available and, where possible, we would be more than happy to arrange individual ceremonies to present the awards.

In Part 1, we are delighted to unveil the winners from Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong and CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar).

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

***

BANGLADESH

Domestic

Best Bank: The City Bank

Best Investment Bank: IDLC Investments

International

Best International Bank: Standard Chartered

Best International Investment Bank: HSBC

***

CHINA

Domestic

Best Bank: ICBC

Best Investment Bank: CICC

Best ECM House: CICC

Best DCM House: Citic Securities

Best Broker: CICC

Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking

Best Law Firm: Han Kun

Best Domestic Rating Agency: China Lianhe Credit Rating Company

International

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

Best offshore rating agency: Fitch Ratings

***

HONG KONG (CHINESE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS)

Best Bank: Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Best Investment Bank: CICC

Best ECM House: Citic CLSA

Best DCM House: BOCI

Best Broker: Haitong International

Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking

Best Offshore Rating Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global

***

HONG KONG

Domestic

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Sustainable Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: HSBC

Best ECM House: HSBC

Best DCM House: HSBC

Best Broker: HSBC

Best Private Bank: HSBC

Best Law Firm: King & Wood Mallesons

International

Best Interntional Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Morgan Stanley

***

CLM (CAMBODIA, LAOS, MYANMAR)

Best Bank: ACLEDA Bank

Best Investment Bank: Yuanta Securities