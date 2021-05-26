Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 2

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here .

In Part 2 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia.

The winners for Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka can be viewed here The winners for Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can be viewed here

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

***

INDIA

Domestic

Best Bank: HDFC Bank

Best Investment Bank: Kotak Investment Banking

Best ECM House: Kotak Investment Banking

Best DCM House: Axis Bank

Best Broker: Edelweiss Institutional Equities

Best Private Bank: Kotak Wealth Management

International:

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Bank of America

***

INDONESIA

Domestic

Best Bank: Bank Central Asia

Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best ECM House: Indo Premier Securitas

Best DCM House: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Private Bank: Mandiri Wealth Management

Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung

International

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Deutsche Bank

***

MALAYSIA

Domestic

Best Bank: Public Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: Public Bank

Best Investment Bank: Maybank

Best ECM House: Maybank

Best DCM House: Maybank

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best Private Bank: CIMB Private Banking

International

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

MONGOLIA

Best Bank: Khan Bank