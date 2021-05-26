Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 2

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here.
In Part 2 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia.
The winners for Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka can be viewed here.
The winners for Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can be viewed here.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
***
INDIA
Domestic
Best Bank: HDFC Bank
Best Investment Bank: Kotak Investment Banking
Best ECM House: Kotak Investment Banking
Best DCM House: Axis Bank
Best Broker: Edelweiss Institutional Equities
Best Private Bank: Kotak Wealth Management
International:
Best International Bank: Citi
Best International Investment Bank: Bank of America
***
INDONESIA
Domestic
Best Bank: Bank Central Asia
Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best ECM House: Indo Premier Securitas
Best DCM House: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best Private Bank: Mandiri Wealth Management
Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
International
Best International Bank: Citi
Best International Investment Bank: Deutsche Bank
***
MALAYSIA
Domestic
Best Bank: Public Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: Public Bank
Best Investment Bank: Maybank
Best ECM House: Maybank
Best DCM House: Maybank
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best Private Bank: CIMB Private Banking
International
Best International Bank: HSBC
Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
MONGOLIA
Best Bank: Khan Bank
