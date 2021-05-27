Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 3

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here In Part 3 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

The winners for India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia can be viewed here

The winners for Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can be viewed here

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

***

PAKISTAN

Domestic

Best Bank: MCB Bank

Best Investment Bank: Habib Bank

Best Broker: Arif Habib

International

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

PHILIPPINES

Domestic

Best Bank: BDO Unibank

Best Sustainable Bank: BPI

Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital

Best ECM House: BPI Capital

Best DCM House: BPI Capital

Best Broker: BDO Securities

Best Private Bank: BDO Private Bank

International

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: UBS

***

SINGAPORE

Domestic

Best Bank: DBS

Best Sustainable Bank: DBS

Best Investment Bank: DBS

Best ECM House: DBS

Best DCM House: DBS

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best Private Bank: DBS

Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill

International

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

SOUTH KOREA

Domestic

Best Bank: Shinhan Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: Shinhan Bank

Best Investment Bank: Korea Investment & Securities

Best ECM House: Korea Investment & Securities

Best DCM House: KB Financial

Best Broker: Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities

Best Private Bank: KEB Hana Bank

International

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Morgan Stanley

***

SRI LANKA

Domestic

Best Bank: Commercial Bank

Best Investment Bank: Asia Securities

Best Broker: Asia Securities

International

Best International Bank: HSBC