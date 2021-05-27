Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2021, Part 3

A summary of the FinanceAsia Country Awards plus the winners from Part 1 - for Bangladesh, CLM (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar), China and Hong Kong - can be viewed here.
In Part 3 below, we are delighted to unveil the winners from Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
The winners for India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia can be viewed here.
The winners for Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can be viewed here.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will be published online shortly as well as in the summer edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
***
PAKISTAN
Domestic
Best Bank: MCB Bank
Best Investment Bank: Habib Bank
Best Broker: Arif Habib
International
Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
PHILIPPINES
Domestic
Best Bank: BDO Unibank
Best Sustainable Bank: BPI
Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital
Best ECM House: BPI Capital
Best DCM House: BPI Capital
Best Broker: BDO Securities
Best Private Bank: BDO Private Bank
International
Best International Bank: Citi
Best International Investment Bank: UBS
***
SINGAPORE
Domestic
Best Bank: DBS
Best Sustainable Bank: DBS
Best Investment Bank: DBS
Best ECM House: DBS
Best DCM House: DBS
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best Private Bank: DBS
Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill
International
Best International Bank: Citi
Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
SOUTH KOREA
Domestic
Best Bank: Shinhan Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: Shinhan Bank
Best Investment Bank: Korea Investment & Securities
Best ECM House: Korea Investment & Securities
Best DCM House: KB Financial
Best Broker: Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities
Best Private Bank: KEB Hana Bank
International
Best International Bank: HSBC
Best International Investment Bank: Morgan Stanley
***
SRI LANKA
Domestic
Best Bank: Commercial Bank
Best Investment Bank: Asia Securities
Best Broker: Asia Securities
International
Best International Bank: HSBC
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.