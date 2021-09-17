Start-up spotlight: GIIG launches Africa-focussed emerging markets tech fund

GIIG seeks investors for African tech VC fund.
September 17, 2021

Mauritius-domiciled fund manager, the Global Innovation Initiative Group GIIG this week announced the launch of its GIIG Africa Fund, which is mandated to invest in early-stage tech innovation start-ups across Africa.

The emerging markets investment manager has teamed up with the Africa-based Global Startup Awards GSA, which holds an annual competition to connect innovative teams and leaders in order to drive access and investment in 55 markets across the region.

The fund will invest across the GSA’s nine main categories including women in tech’ and ESG tech’. It will deploy capital into solutions that align to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222