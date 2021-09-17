Start-up spotlight: GIIG launches Africa-focussed emerging markets tech fund

Mauritius-domiciled fund manager, the Global Innovation Initiative Group GIIG this week announced the launch of its GIIG Africa Fund, which is mandated to invest in early-stage tech innovation start-ups across Africa.

The emerging markets investment manager has teamed up with the Africa-based Global Startup Awards GSA, which holds an annual competition to connect innovative teams and leaders in order to drive access and investment in 55 markets across the region.

The fund will invest across the GSA’s nine main categories including women in tech’ and ESG tech’. It will deploy capital into solutions that align to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as...