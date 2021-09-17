africa

Two Chinese companies seek $541 million from HK listings

BMW dealer Yongda Auto is aiming to raise at least $306 million, while copper producer China Nonferrous Mining is seeking at least $235 million from the first listing of Africa-based mining assets in Hong Kong.
May 14, 2012

PTTEP starts bidding war for Cove Energy

Thailand’s leading oil company goes head-to-head with Shell for control of African oil assets, but recent resource deals in Mozambique should give investors pause for thought.
February 26, 2012