GIIG seeks investors for African tech VC fund.
September 17, 2021
An economic slowdown in China may force African economies to diversify.
June 23, 2014
Barclays and CDB’s agreement to work together in Africa illustrates Chinese banks’ eagerness to expand across the continent.
March 26, 2014
The bank’s Chinese and Korean clients now have dedicated relationship teams spanning most of the world.
June 03, 2013
Parent company PTT will take up 65% of the deal, leaving about $1 billion to be placed with other investors. The fundraising plan comes after PTTEP wins a bid for African LNG-play Cove Energy.
July 23, 2012
BMW dealer Yongda Auto is aiming to raise at least $306 million, while copper producer China Nonferrous Mining is seeking at least $235 million from the first listing of Africa-based mining assets in Hong Kong.
May 14, 2012
Thailand’s leading oil company goes head-to-head with Shell for control of African oil assets, but recent resource deals in Mozambique should give investors pause for thought.
February 26, 2012
Standard Bank's latest research shows just how quickly the internationalisation of the renminbi is affecting China’s trade with Africa.
August 29, 2011
Standard Bank estimates China’s investment in Africa will reach $50 billion by 2015.
March 28, 2011
Investment by Indian and Chinese firms into Africa does not dominate the flow of FDI into the continent and it is not a new phenomenon, according to a study.
February 20, 2011
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)