The listing will be the Indonesian bourse’s third largest, after those of Bukalapak and GoTo. But Blibli may not enjoy the same “hype” as its predecessors, given the instability of tech sector share prices, experts opined. Both firms have seen their share prices drop significantly since IPO.
The region’s private credit markets are emerging as the next big opportunity for investors who are searching for higher yielding assets, and Singapore start-up, Kilde, is making a unique play for this under-tapped asset class.
Vietnam is emerging as a major tech ecosystem hub and provides a viable alternative investment pipeline to China, in the context of ongoing regulatory crackdown. And if it’s an indication of the country’s ambitions, start-ups like Loship are chasing the dream of ringing the US opening bell.
A record number of venture capital investments are pouring into the cybersecurity industry, as cyberattacks grow in volume and variety. With attackers taking advantage of the hybrid work environment, cybersecurity is now a crucial business enabler and start-ups like Orca Security are reaping the benefits.
As China comes to grips with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Chinese startups and funds must get smart to survive the inevitable capital crunch that is coming with it. FinanceAsia offers some simple tips to help them weather the storm.