startup

Blibli seeks to raise $530 million on IDX, but faces bleak share performance

The listing will be the Indonesian bourse’s third largest, after those of Bukalapak and GoTo. But Blibli may not enjoy the same “hype” as its predecessors, given the instability of tech sector share prices, experts opined. Both firms have seen their share prices drop significantly since IPO.
October 25, 2022

Start-up success: The Philippines emerges

The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
September 27, 2022

Start-up success: Vietnam on the rise

Vietnam is emerging as a major tech ecosystem hub and provides a viable alternative investment pipeline to China, in the context of ongoing regulatory crackdown. And if it’s an indication of the country’s ambitions, start-ups like Loship are chasing the dream of ringing the US opening bell.
February 08, 2022

Start-up spotlight: Orca on the (cyber) defensive

A record number of venture capital investments are pouring into the cybersecurity industry, as cyberattacks grow in volume and variety. With attackers taking advantage of the hybrid work environment, cybersecurity is now a crucial business enabler and start-ups like Orca Security are reaping the benefits.
October 05, 2021

Startup survival in China 101

As China comes to grips with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Chinese startups and funds must get smart to survive the inevitable capital crunch that is coming with it. FinanceAsia offers some simple tips to help them weather the storm.
February 11, 2020