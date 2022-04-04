The new frontier of investment: Southeast Asia’s consumer credit

The region’s private credit markets are emerging as the next big opportunity for investors who are searching for higher yielding assets, and Singapore start-up, Kilde, is making a unique play for this under-tapped asset class.
$400 billion and growing. This is the size of Southeast Asia and India’s credit market, according to Kilde.

As an investment platform for private debt, the start-up may only be a year old, but it has big plans to tap into what it considers an under-penetrated resource the private debt markets.

“The opportunity comes from Southeast Asia having never fully adopted the credit card business model seen in other Western nations. Credit limits, grace periods and moving instalments have made this inherently complicated,” Radek Jezbera, co-founder and CEO of Kilde told FinanceAsia.

This, Jezbera says, while not explicitly obvious in its correlation,...

