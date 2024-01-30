The region’s start-up scene shows strength in weathering the sector’s global slowdown, with fintechs emerging as top performers. Financing the future remains crucial and Asia's regional capital markets are demonstrating how to move forward.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) performed surprisingly well in 2022, but will they continue to draw interest this year following controversies in the broader crypto sector? Regulation is the biggest unknown for the industry and while regulators determine rules, a landmark case in Singapore could support progress.
Australia is home to start-up success stories ranging from Atlassian to Canva. Its community attributes the sheer “scrappiness” of the country’s founders to being exactly what sets them apart from their global peers. Emerging is a new wave that includes Gilmour Space Technologies, with its sights set on putting humans on the moon.
Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and home to tech success stories like GoTo and Bukalapak, but thanks to the market’s size and scale, we are only at the very beginning of its start-up story.