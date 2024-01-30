Liza Tan

Setting sights on Southeast Asia

The region’s start-up scene shows strength in weathering the sector’s global slowdown, with fintechs emerging as top performers. Financing the future remains crucial and Asia's regional capital markets are demonstrating how to move forward.
August 29, 2023

Hype, hope and a promising future for NFTs?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) performed surprisingly well in 2022, but will they continue to draw interest this year following controversies in the broader crypto sector? Regulation is the biggest unknown for the industry and while regulators determine rules, a landmark case in Singapore could support progress.
March 28, 2023

Start-up scene: Out of this world ambition from the land down under

Australia is home to start-up success stories ranging from Atlassian to Canva. Its community attributes the sheer “scrappiness” of the country’s founders to being exactly what sets them apart from their global peers. Emerging is a new wave that includes Gilmour Space Technologies, with its sights set on putting humans on the moon.
November 29, 2022

Indonesia’s start-up scene: The land of plenty

Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and home to tech success stories like GoTo and Bukalapak, but thanks to the market’s size and scale, we are only at the very beginning of its start-up story.
November 01, 2022

Start-up success: The Philippines emerges

The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
September 27, 2022