Start-up success: Vietnam on the rise

Vietnam is emerging as a major tech ecosystem hub and provides a viable alternative investment pipeline to China, in the context of ongoing regulatory crackdown. And if it’s an indication of the country’s ambitions, start-ups like Loship are chasing the dream of ringing the US opening bell.
February 08, 2022

From its headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, quick commerce start-up, Loship, is utilising the country’s main mode of transport to drive its success

What started out in 2014 as a food review app called Lozi, has since been expanded into a delivery service by co-founder and CEO, Trung Nguyen, tapping into the firm’s high level of engagement among its users

As the demands of the Vietnamese continue to change, Loship’s business model has also evolved Today, it joins the ranks of many of its peers in adopting a “quick commerce” (also known as “q-commerce”) approach Nguyen’s vision to deliver anything and everything to its customers within an hour, leverages the firm’s vast network of...

