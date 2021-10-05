Start-up spotlight: Orca on the (cyber) defensive

A record number of venture capital investments are pouring into the cybersecurity industry, as cyberattacks grow in volume and variety. With attackers taking advantage of the hybrid work environment, cybersecurity is now a crucial business enabler and start-ups like Orca Security are reaping the benefits.
October 05, 2021

From the Colonial Pipeline hack to the data breach involving Tokyo Olympics ticket holders, the size and significance of cyberattacks this year is on the rise, and such threats are now mainstream. 

Momentum Cyber reported in their H1 snapshot 728 data breaches so far this year, compared to 1,108 during the full year of 2020.

“Organisations incur huge financial losses, productivity disruption, reputational damage, and legal consequences as a result of a data breach, and cybersecurity is now perceived as a business enabler,” said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, senior industry analyst, cybersecurity at Frost Sullivan.

Securing new funds

This has resulted in...

