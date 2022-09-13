Vietnam to serve as a ‘launchpad’ to the rest of Asia, says VC expert

Venture investors are eyeing Vietnam as the latest destination for their capital. Vietnamese start-ups raised a record $1.4 billion across 165 deals last year, according to Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre NIC. The year finished up from $894 million and 126 deals in 2019 an indication that dealmaking in the market has regained momentum following a small Covid-19-induced dip in 2020.

Start-up founders across the region not just from Vietnam are eyeing the Southeast Asian nation as an ideal launchpad for their regional businesses, explained Ascend Vietnam Ventures AVV co-founder and managing partner, Binh Tran.

“Vietnam's tech ecosystem is relatively young, clocking in at six to seven...