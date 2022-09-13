Vietnam to serve as a ‘launchpad’ to the rest of Asia, says VC expert

Vietnam’s start-up ecosystem often draws comparison with that of Indonesia and China some years back, but investors in the market face different opportunities and exit options, say VC experts.
September 13, 2022

Venture investors are eyeing Vietnam as the latest destination for their capital. Vietnamese start-ups raised a record $1.4 billion across 165 deals last year, according to Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre NIC. The year finished up from $894 million and 126 deals in 2019 an indication that dealmaking in the market has regained momentum following a small Covid-19-induced dip in 2020.

Start-up founders across the region not just from Vietnam are eyeing the Southeast Asian nation as an ideal launchpad for their regional businesses, explained Ascend Vietnam Ventures AVV co-founder and managing partner, Binh Tran.

“Vietnam's tech ecosystem is relatively young, clocking in at six to seven...

