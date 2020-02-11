Capital crunch

Startup survival in China 101

As China comes to grips with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Chinese startups and funds must get smart to survive the inevitable capital crunch that is coming with it. FinanceAsia offers some simple tips to help them weather the storm.
February 11, 2020

As FinanceAsia reported back in September last year, it appeared the capital winter for Chinese startups was finally passing and spring of sorts was on its way. For the first half of 2019, total funds raised decreased 30% year-on-year to $54.4 billion, while the number of funds raising money almost halved, according to data firm CVSource.

From July onwards, the recovery, albeit modest, was a green shoot for cash-starved entrepreneurs. Venture capital VC and private equity PE investment had increased, both in terms of activity and the number of funds in the market. 2020 was not set to be a stellar year, but appetite was coming...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222