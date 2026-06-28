fundraising

The $1.3bn raise from the electronics giant and $1.75bn IPO from Tata Group's financial services arm attracted strong demand from institutional investors. Citi is seeing its largest Indian IPO pipeline on record.
SS&C Intralinks is transforming M&A dealmaking and fund management across Asia Pacific (APAC) with AI-powered platforms. These platforms are empowering firms to move faster, make smarter decisions, and capitalise on opportunities in a fast-changing market.
Japan finds itself at an inflection point, with equities finally back up to 1990 levels, and inflation on the rise after decades of deflation. But impending policy decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will test the market’s resilience.