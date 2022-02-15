QIA backs new fund by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), will commit up to $1 5 billion to a new fund set up media magnate, James Murdoch, and former Star India CEO, Uday Shankar, according to an announcement by Lupa Systems last week

QIA’s commitment to the new investment vehicle, known as “Bodhi Tree”, will effectively double its exposure to India, which currently stands at around $1 3 billion, Diego López, founder and managing director of consultancy, Global SWF, told FinanceAsia

“QIA has been beefing up its investment teams across most industries and especially its Asian team in both Doha and Singapore We expect this to bump its activity in Southeast Asia...