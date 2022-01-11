Apex Group announces new appointment in Singapore

John Davis leads Apex’s effort from the Southeast Asian hub as fundraising activity in the region is set to continue.
January 11, 2022

Financial services provider, Apex Group, has appointed John Davis (pictured) as managing director of its Singapore base, effective from January 01 He reports to Valerie Mantot-Groene, regional managing director of Asia Pacific

The group added over 360 employees to its capabilities, including Davis, following its acquisition of Australia-headquartered fund administration firm, Mainstream Group, which completed on October 27, 2021

The Mainstream business provides services to 189,000 investors and has funds under administration (FUA) of over A $295 billion ($212 9 billion) The acquisition adds to Apex Group’s presence in Asia, which was first established in 2007 and has grown to comprise a total of seven offices across the region

