Mayer Brown furthers fundraising focus amid promising outlook

The law firm has appointed Soumitro Mukerji as partner in Singapore and anticipates a strong pipeline of fundraising opportunity across Asia.
January 25, 2022

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown announced the recruitment of Soumitro Mukerji (pictured) as partner within the law firm’s Banking & Finance practice in Singapore The new hire further boosts the law firm’s fund advisory capabilities, following the addition of three fund-focussed lawyers to its Hong Kong office, in November

Mukerji brings to the firm nearly 15 years of experience in banking and fund-level financing, corporate deals, leveraged and acquisition structures and financing

Most recently he served at Hogan Lovells in Singapore, where he has been based since 2019 He has also worked at Linklaters in London and according to his LinkedIn profile, India-headquartered Cyril Amarchand...

