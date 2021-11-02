Mayer Brown boosts Asian funds practice

The law firm has expanded its Asian Corporate and Securities practice with three new hires in Hong Kong.
November 02, 2021

International law firm, Mayer Brown, has announced three new additions to its Hong Kong based Asian Corporate and Securities practice, effective from November 01.

Paul Moloney, Helen Wang and Gigi Ma join as lead investment funds partner, counsel and associate, respectively. The company announcement details that the three join from another Hong Kong based international law firm, which, according to Moloney’s LinkedIn profile, is Eversheds Sutherland.

Mark Uhrynuk, a partner at Mayer Brown explained to FinanceAsia that continuing growth within the global private investment funds team is a central strategic initiative for the firm, “Paul and his team will be working closely with colleagues...

