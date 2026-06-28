Airwallex raises $320m to build out AI financial software

Investors in the Series H round of the global payments and financial services firm include Addition, T. Rowe Price and Baillie Gifford; Airwallex has also appointed a new CFO.
June 28, 2026

Global payment and financial platform Airwallex, has raised $320 million in a Series H funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $11 billion, up from its $8 billion valuation in December 2025. 

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