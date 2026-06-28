Airwallex raises $320m to build out AI financial software

Global payment and financial platform Airwallex, has raised $320 million in a Series H funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $11 billion, up from its $8 billion valuation in December 2025.
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Global payment and financial platform Airwallex, has raised $320 million in a Series H funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $11 billion, up from its $8 billion valuation in December 2025.
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