Standard Chartered appoints sustainability leader

Kerry Constabile brings experience from Google and the UN to lead the bank’s ESG strategy.
August 09, 2022

On Friday, London-headquartered Standard Chartered bank announced the appointment of Kerry Constabile to lead its net zero and sustainability strategy teams.

Commencing her new role as managing director in two weeks’ time from August 22, New York-based Kerry will be responsible for the management of key strategic sustainability initiatives at a global level, a spokesperson for the bank told FinanceAsia.

The contact added that Kerry will work closely with international colleagues, “which includes dedicated time in markets across our footprint.”

Kerry brings to the bank over two decades of experience in the sustainability field. 11 years of her experience was spent working...

