Singapore lays out guidelines for inaugural sovereign green bond issuance

The new legal framework which requires the public sector issuer to spell out the use of the proceeds and report on the project’s environmental impact has been hailed by the industry for setting the standards for green bond financing in Singapore and the region.
June 21, 2022

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor.

Singapore introduced on June 09 a set of guidelines for the issuance of sovereign green bonds the first of which can be expected in the coming months as part of the city state’s green transition plan.

The Singapore Green Bond Framework, which sets out the guidelines for public sector issuers of green bonds, was announced by Indranee Rajah, second minister for finance and national development at the Singapore Sustainable Investing and Financing Conference at Ecosperity Week 2022.

A boost to green financing

The move, yet another effort by the government to...

