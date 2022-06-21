Singapore lays out guidelines for inaugural sovereign green bond issuance

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor.

Singapore introduced on June 09 a set of guidelines for the issuance of sovereign green bonds the first of which can be expected in the coming months as part of the city state’s green transition plan.

The Singapore Green Bond Framework, which sets out the guidelines for public sector issuers of green bonds, was announced by Indranee Rajah, second minister for finance and national development at the Singapore Sustainable Investing and Financing Conference at Ecosperity Week 2022.

A boost to green financing

The move, yet another effort by the government to...